Obama: Tuesday's midterms are ‘maybe more important than 2008’

Former President Obama said Sunday that this year's midterm elections may be more important than the 2008 election in which he won the presidency.

“Hope is still out there. We just have to stand up and speak for it. And in two days, Illinois, in two days, you get to vote in what might be the most important election of my lifetime, maybe more important than 2008," Obama said while speaking at a rally in Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Obama later added that the "character of our nation" and health care "for millions" are on the ballot in this year's elections.

“When you vote, when you participate in the political process, you can be a check on bad behavior,” Obama said.

Obama's comments came as he campaigned for Democrats including Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and House candidates Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.

His message about the significance of the midterms echoes recent speeches as he rallies support for the Democratic Party.

While campaigning in Florida on Friday, Obama said that Tuesday's elections may be the “most important election of our lifetimes.”

Obama has made stops in states such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin before the midterms.

On Sunday, he visited Indiana and Illinois to help gin up support for Democratic candidates. His nationwide tour comes as Democrats attempt to retake control of the House and possibly the Senate on Tuesday.