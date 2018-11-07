Will Hurd prevails in key Texas swing seat

Rep. Will HurdWilliam Ballard HurdTrump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms MORE (R-Texas) is projected to win reelection in Texas’s 23rd District, hanging onto his perennial swing seat in the fierce battle for the House.
Hurd defeated Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer, in his majority Hispanic swing seat that runs along 800 miles of the southern border. Democrats have had a huge target on his back since he flipped the seat red in 2014.
Despite the electoral headwinds facing Republicans this cycle, Hurd appeared better-positioned to hang onto his seat than the two other GOP congressman representing seats in Texas that Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE carried in 2016. It’s a setback in Democrats' quest to flip the 23 seats they'll need to regain the majority in the chamber. The GOP congressman framed himself as a moderate lawmaker particularly on immigration and voted against an ObamaCare repeal. He also made headlines for criticizing President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE in an op-ed about being manipulated by Russia. But Ortiz Jones pushed back on his moderate bona fides, noting that he voted an overwhelming majority of the time with Trump and also supported the GOP tax law. She was angling to become the first Filipina American elected to Congress.
