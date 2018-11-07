Will Hurd prevails in key Texas swing seat

Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdTrump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms MORE (R-Texas) is projected to win reelection in Texas’s 23rd District, hanging onto his perennial swing seat in the fierce battle for the House.

Hurd defeated Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer, in his majority Hispanic swing seat that runs along 800 miles of the southern border. Democrats have had a huge target on his back since he flipped the seat red in 2014.