Poll: Dem Stabenow leads Republican James by 7 points in Michigan Senate race

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) holds a 7-point lead over Republican challenger John James (R) with one day until Election Day, according to a new poll released Monday.
A Mitchell Research & Communications poll shows Stabenow with 53 percent support among likely voters while James receives 46 percent. Only 1 percent of voters said they are still undecided.
The results are in line with other recent polls that found Stabenow leading James by between 7 and 9 points.
In the new poll Stabenow is leading by 23 percentage points among women but trails 12 points with men.
The Michigan Democrat's lead was previously at double digits, but leveled off in recent weeks as the national Republican party rallied around James.
James, an African-American veteran and business owner, has been endorsed by Vice President Pence and President Trump. Pence has stumped for James in Michigan multiple times.
Michigan is one of the 10 states Trump won in 2016 that features a vulnerable Democratic incumbent running for reelection.
The poll surveyed 701 likely voters on Nov. 4 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percent.