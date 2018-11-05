Poll: Dem Stabenow leads Republican James by 7 points in Michigan Senate race

Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowMichigan Senate candidate calls Giuliani 'Randy' after he bungles endorsement Pence on migrant caravan: 'This is nothing short of an assault on our country' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — One week to the midterms: Election handicappers weigh in MORE (D-Mich.) holds a 7-point lead over Republican challenger John James (R) with one day until Election Day, according to a new poll released Monday.

A Mitchell Research & Communications poll shows Stabenow with 53 percent support among likely voters while James receives 46 percent. Only 1 percent of voters said they are still undecided.

The results are in line with other recent polls that found Stabenow leading James by between 7 and 9 points.

In the new poll Stabenow is leading by 23 percentage points among women but trails 12 points with men.