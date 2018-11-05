Spicer predicts GOP will keep the House, increase Senate majority

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerGuilfoyle says she'd be open to White House job if Trump asks Cramer's comments on Kavanaugh allegations under scrutiny in close N. Dakota race Spicer: Press have 'a personal animus' against Trump administration MORE on Monday predicted Republicans will keep control of the House and boost their Senate majority during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Spicer, speaking on Fox News, said that while the House majority will be “slim," he felt that GOP candidates were challenging analysts who are forecasting Democrats will take the chamber.

Senate Republicans could hold as many as 55 or 56 seats, up from their 51-49 majority, Spicer added.

“I think that we’ve got a greater and greater chance of keeping the House,” he said. “It may be slim but I feel good about it.”

Spicer said that Republican candidates in congressional districts have narrowed the polling gaps heading into Election Day.

“There are races where we didn’t think we’d have a chance at that have now gone from being double digit races to slim single-digit races,” he said. "The number of people who are voting early is so much higher, and it's from both parties, but Republican enthusiasm continues to get jacked up."

Spicer, who left the White House last year, now works as spokesman and senior adviser for the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Is 2018 shaping up to be a 2016 repeat?

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer gives his midterm Election Day prediction and calls for the firing of 'SNL' chief Lorne Michaels over a skit mocking a GOP congressional candidate. https://t.co/9tsxGEhM4w — William B. (@willbarrett_1) November 5, 2018

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to win back the House, and gain two seats to take the Senate.

The party's lead over Republicans among registered voters on a generic ballot has shrunk to 3 points ahead of Tuesday's midterms, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Monday.

The survey found that 43 percent of respondents preferred their Democratic candidate, compared to the 40 percent who favored the Republican running in their congressional district.

The poll showed a notably smaller lead for Democrats compared to other generic ballot survey results. A CNN poll, also released on Monday, showed Democrats with a 13 point lead.

A RealClearPolitics average of surveys shows the party with a lead of 7.2 points.