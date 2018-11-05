Trump warns of 'maximum criminal penalties' for voter fraud in midterms

President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE warned on Monday that anyone caught committing voter fraud in Tuesday's midterm elections will be “subject to the maximum criminal penalties allowed by law.”

“Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting),” the president said in a tweet one day before the midterms.

Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting). Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

Trump has frequently claimed that voter fraud is a significant issue.

All levels of government and Law Enforcement are watching carefully for VOTER FRAUD, including during EARLY VOTING. Cheat at your own peril. Violators will be subject to maximum penalties, both civil and criminal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

Shortly after his election in 2016, he insisted that he would have won the popular vote against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE if “millions of people” had not voted illegally.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Experts, however, have said that illegal voting does not occur on a large scale.

The White House launched the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in May 2017 to investigate Trump's unfounded claims. It was led by conservative Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is now a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Trump dissolved the controversial commission in January after several states refused to hand over voter information and it was unable to prove a large number of votes were cast illegally.