Republican wins Idaho governor’s race

By Reid Wilson - 11/07/18 12:42 AM EST
Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little (R) will ascend to the state’s top job after easily outpacing his Democratic rival on Tuesday.
 
Little beat out former state Rep. Paulette Jordan (D), the first Native American woman to win a major party’s nomination for governor.
Little, a former Idaho state senator who won the lieutenant governorship in 2008, survived a tough Republican primary against Rep. Raul LabradorRaul Rafael LabradorVoting shouldn't cause dysfunction — but Americans can change the system GOP lawmaker who gave up seat to run for governor loses primary Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Advocates sue Maine governor for not expanding Medicaid MORE (R) and businessman Tommy Ahlquist (R). He won support from the man he will replace, term-limited Gov. Butch Otter (R).
