Republican wins Idaho governor’s race

Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little (R) will ascend to the state’s top job after easily outpacing his Democratic rival on Tuesday.
Little beat out former state Rep. Paulette Jordan (D), the first Native American woman to win a major party’s nomination for governor.
But Idaho is a deeply conservative state that has not elected a Democratic governor since Cecil Andrus won reelection in 1990. President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE carried the state with 59 percent of the vote in 2016, running 30 points ahead of Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE.
Little, a former Idaho state senator who won the lieutenant governorship in 2008, survived a tough Republican primary against Rep. Raul LabradorRaul Rafael LabradorVoting shouldn't cause dysfunction — but Americans can change the system GOP lawmaker who gave up seat to run for governor loses primary Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Advocates sue Maine governor for not expanding Medicaid MORE (R) and businessman Tommy Ahlquist (R). He won support from the man he will replace, term-limited Gov. Butch Otter (R).