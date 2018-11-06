Baker reelected as Massachusetts governor

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) was elected Tuesday to a second term after defeating Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez.

Throughout the race, Baker consistently maintained a sizable lead in the polls over Gonzalez, who was a budget official in the administration of former Gov. Deval Patrick (D). A poll released by WBUR last week showed Baker leading Gonzalez by 43 points.

Baker, a moderate Republican in a historically blue state, has remained popular in the state despite efforts by Gonzalez to tie him to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE. Gonzalez, who announced his candidacy in January 2017, faced difficulty boosting his name recognition during the gubernatorial campaign.

Baker has served as governor since January 2015. He won the endorsement of The Boston Globe, the state capital's flagship paper.