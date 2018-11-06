Cardin wins reelection in Maryland

Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide GOP leaders hesitant to challenge Trump on Saudi Arabia Dem senator: Trump accepts Saudi denials because he is 'enamored' with dictators MORE (D-Md.) easily won reelection Tuesday to return to the Senate for a third term.

Cardin defeated Republican Tony Campbell, a lecturer at Towson University, and independent candidate Neal Simon, a financial services executive who spent more than $1.7 million on his campaign.

Cardin’s reelection is unsurprising in a state that has not had a Republican senator since 1987 and that voted for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE in the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardin’s political career spans more than 50 years, first as a Maryland state lawmaker, then as a House member before being elected to the Senate in 2006.