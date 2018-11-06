Cardin wins reelection in Maryland

Sen. Ben CardinBenjamin (Ben) Louis CardinElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide GOP leaders hesitant to challenge Trump on Saudi Arabia Dem senator: Trump accepts Saudi denials because he is 'enamored' with dictators MORE (D-Md.) easily won reelection Tuesday to return to the Senate for a third term.
Cardin defeated Republican Tony Campbell, a lecturer at Towson University, and independent candidate Neal Simon, a financial services executive who spent more than $1.7 million on his campaign.
Cardin’s reelection is unsurprising in a state that has not had a Republican senator since 1987 and that voted for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE in the 2016 election.
Cardin’s political career spans more than 50 years, first as a Maryland state lawmaker, then as a House member before being elected to the Senate in 2006.