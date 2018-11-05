Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race

Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenPatagonia closing stores nationwide on Election Day Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP MORE (D-Nev.) holds a 4-point lead over vulnerable Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP MORE (R-Nev.), according to a new poll released a day before the pivotal midterm elections.

The Emerson College poll released Tuesday found Rosen opening up a small lead over Heller among likely voters surveyed, 49 percent to 45 percent, which is just outside the poll’s 3-point margin of error. Four percent of likely voters remain undecided in the final stretch.

Nevada’s Senate race has been one of the most hotly contested Senate races this cycle, with polls mostly showing a dead heat in the run-up to Election Day. Heller is the only GOP senator up for reelection in a state that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE won in 2016.

It’s a big shift from Emerson’s last poll from mid-October, which had Heller ahead by 7 points. More recent public polls have shown a much tighter race, which has given Republicans hope they can hold on to the seat and increase their Senate majority overall.

Forty-seven percent of respondents view President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE favorably, while 48 percent of respondents said they view him unfavorably. Heller has tied himself closely to Trump in his Senate campaign and has a similar but slightly lower favorability rating, 43 percent (compared to 46 percent of respondents who viewed him unfavorably). Rosen has a split favorability rating with 42 percent of respondents reporting a favorable view of her to 42 percent who said they held an unfavorable view.

The poll also found Democratic candidates leading in Nevada’s two competitive House races, where Democrats are playing defense.

In Nevada’s 3rd District, Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee holds a comfortable 9-point lead over Republican businessman and perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian. The two are competing for Rosen’s seat.

Meanwhile, in Nevada’s 4th District, former Rep. Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordBloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Trump, Obama head to swing states with Senate majority in balance Republicans cancel airtime in swing Vegas district MORE (D) is ahead of former Rep. Cresent Hardy (R) by 4 points, just outside the margins, in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Ruben Kihuen Ruben Jesus Kihuen BernalRepublicans cancel airtime in swing Vegas district Election Countdown: O'Rourke brings in massive M haul | Deal on judges lets senators return to the trail | Hurricane puts Florida candidates in the spotlight | Adelson spending big to save GOP in midterms Nevada rematch pits rural voters against a booming Las Vegas MORE (D-Nev.).

Nevada’s gubernatorial race is much tighter, with Democrat Steve Sisolak leading Republican Adam Laxalt by just 1 point, 48 percent to 47 percent among respondents to the Emerson poll. Two percent are undecided.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 1 to 4 and surveyed 1,197 adults. The margin of error was 3 percentage points.