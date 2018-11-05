Hannity clarifies appearance at Trump rally: 'I will not be on stage campaigning'

"Fox News" host Sean Hannity clarified Monday that he will not appear on stage when he attends President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE's rally Monday evening in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on the eve of the midterm elections.

"In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past," Hannity wrote in a tweet.

In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 5, 2018

His clarification comes after the Trump campaign on Sunday announced that Hannity and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh would join Trump as "special guests" at Monday's rally in Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re glad to welcome Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as special guests to this final stop on the tour where President Trump will make his case to the American people to support GOP candidates on Election Day,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

The Trump campaign on Sunday also described Hannity and Limbaugh as "longtime friends" of Trump and "strong advocates for the President’s America First agenda."

The rally in Missouri will come a day before the state will vote on one of the nation's most competitive Senate races, with polls showing incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) in a tight race with Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.