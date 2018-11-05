Mail bomb suspect's mother wants country, Trump to tone down rhetoric

The mother of the man accused of sending explosives to high-profile Democratic figures and CNN says she wants President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE and other political leaders to tone down their rhetoric.

Madeline Sayoc, the mother of mail-bomber suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr., wrote in an exclusive letter to ABC that politicians should consider how their words can be seen as a "license to violently act out in our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our political leaders, like our President Donald Trump, need to recognize that there are many sick people in this country who take their rhetoric and words of 'War with the Media' and 'War with the Democrats' to heart," she said.

All of those targeted with crude pipe bombs had sparred publicly with or faced insults from Trump.

"I beg President Trump and others to refrain from talk of War with fellow Americans," Madeline Sayoc wrote in the letter.

Madeline Sayoc said she had not heard from her son in four years and had not lived with him for 35 years.

She said he has been mentally disturbed for a long time, describing the struggles his family faced in trying to seek treatment for him.

"My son has been ill for a long time and my family and I have tried, over and over again, without success to urge him to get the help he needs," Madeline Sayoc wrote. "We, in America, have a mental health crisis in this country and need to change laws to allow families to compel and require mental health treatment for those in need of such treatment before their illness worsens to where it is too late."

She said she woke up from surgery to the news that her son was being charged in connection with the string of mailed explosives.

"This is not how I raised him or my children," she wrote.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. allegedly mailed explosives to figures including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE, former President Obama, Democratic mega-donor George Soros, Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Overnight Defense: Trump to reimpose Iran deal sanctions | Touts move with 'Game of Thrones' meme | Eight nations to get waivers for Iranian oil | Sanctions lifted on Turkish officials after pastor's release The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAge becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field CNN's Don Lemon reveals political affiliation New NJ law would let Cory Booker run for president, Senate at same time MORE (D-N.J.) and others. He also sent a package with an explosive to the CNN offices in New York City, authorities said.

None of the devices detonated and no one was injured.

He is being transferred to New York, where he will be tried for interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers, ABC reported.

Trump since the attempted mail bombings has continued to attack the "fake news" media and CNN in particular. Crowds at his rallies have continued to chant "CNN sucks" and "lock her up," referring to Clinton.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. was apparently an ardent supporter of President Trump, and was seen attending at least one of his rallies in 2017.

A van that authorities took into custody when they arrested Sayoc was plastered with pro-Trump, anti-CNN and anti-Democrat stickers, including one that showed Clinton with a crosshairs target over her face.