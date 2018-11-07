Dem Mike Levin wins Issa's open House seat in southern California

Democrat Mike Levin has defeated Republican Diane Harkey to win the House seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaTrump supporters celebrate and party amid election returns Darrell Issa says Dem will flip his seat Cook Report shifts 9 House races toward Dems day before election MORE (R-Calif.).

The win in California's 49th District gives Democrats a seat that had become a high priority since Issa eked out a win in 2016.

Issa, who won reelection in 2016 by only 1,621 votes, announced in January that he was retiring from the district, which covers affluent portions of Orange and San Diego counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district, which went to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE in the 2016 presidential election, was rated “lean Democratic” by election prognosticators, and Levin was ahead in the polls going into Election Day even as registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats.

Levin, 40, is a former executive director of the Orange County Democratic Party and former director of government affairs for a clean energy company. This was his first campaign for political office.

Levin made environmental policies and climate change a central part of his campaign. He also supports "Medicare for all," a $15 minimum wage and a ban on assault rifles.