Horsford returns to House after winning Nevada race

Democrat Steve Horsford defeated Cresent Hardy in a close race in Nevada on Tuesday, retaining a key House battleground district for Democrats.

The seat in Nevada's 4th District is currently held by Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen Ruben Jesus Kihuen BernalPoll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race Republicans cancel airtime in swing Vegas district Election Countdown: O'Rourke brings in massive M haul | Deal on judges lets senators return to the trail | Hurricane puts Florida candidates in the spotlight | Adelson spending big to save GOP in midterms MORE, who decided not to run again amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Republicans were eyeing the Democratic-leaning district as an opportunity to pick up a seat, underscoring the competitive nature of the race.

The victory marks the second time Horsford and Hardy have faced off. Horsford held the seat for one term, before losing to Hardy in an upset in 2014.

Hardy went on to lose to Kihuen in 2016.