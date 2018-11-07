Democrat Janet Mills wins governor race in Maine

Democrat Janet Mills will be Maine’s next governor after defeating Republican businessman Shawn Moody.

The race was rated a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report, but the lack of significant public polling in the state made the outcome more uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

As governor, Mills will likely expand Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults, an issue she has expressed strong support for after current Gov. Paul LePage (R) had blocked it for years.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion through a ballot referendum last year, but LePage, who is term-limited, refused to implement it.

Mills currently serves as Maine’s attorney general, a post she was elected to in 2014. She was also attorney general from 2009 to 2011.