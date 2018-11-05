FEATURED:

 

Obama's last-day pitch to voters: The character of our country is on the ballot

By Avery Anapol - 11/05/18 03:07 PM EST
Former President Obama on Monday issued a last-day message to Americans ahead of Election Day.

In a series of tweets, Obama noted that the “character of our country is on the ballot” and that this year’s midterms may be “the most important of our lifetimes.”

The former president made a similar pitch to voters at a rally in Chicago on Sunday while campaigning for gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and House candidates Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.

“When we've been at such crossroads before, Americans have made the right choice,” Obama tweeted. “Not because we sat back and waited for history to happen -- but because we marched, and mobilized, and voted. We made history happen.”

Obama listed a number of issues that he says Americans have the “power” to change if they vote, including criminal justice, workplace harassment, equal pay, college affordability, healthcare and gun violence.

“If you take that power and vote, something powerful happens,” he tweeted. “Change happens. Hope happens. And with each new step we take in the direction of fairness, and justice, and equality, and opportunity, hope spreads.”

Obama has hit the campaign trail for a number of Democratic candidates this election cycle ahead of a tough midterm battle in which Democrats are seeking to take back the House.

