Kellyanne Conway changes Twitter bio to 'Jersey Girl Embarrassed by Bob Menendez'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' Medicare administrator violated Hatch Act, says watchdog group Conway’s husband: Trump ‘has no comprehension of the words he’s using’ MORE in recent days changed her Twitter bio to a midterms-themed description: "Jersey Girl embarrassed by Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezTrump lowers refugee goal to 30,000, he must meet it Blame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints MORE."

The move comes as Conway raised eyebrows last week when she removed her White House title from her Twitter bio without explanation.

Conway is making reference to embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) who is in a battle for his seat with Republican challenger Bob Hugin.

Menendez faced a corruption trial last year but the Department of Justice ended up dropping the charges.

Prosecutors in his case alleged that the New Jersey Democrat took lavish gifts, vacations and campaign contributions from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for Menendez using his office to lobby on Melgen's behalf.

Recent polls show Menendez extending to a solid lead over Hugin, but the race has been surprisingly close for deep-blue New Jersey.

Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss up."

In a poll earlier this month, 64 percent of New Jersey voters said the corruption and bribery charges Menendez faced were "about the same as what most other politicians do." The senator led in the poll even as 45 percent of likely voters reported unfavorable views of him.

Hugin during an interview with AM 970 "The Answer" in New York said that Democrats are "embarrassed" to support Menendez following the corruption controversy.

The Republican challenger has also publicly distanced himself from President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE, criticizing the president multiple times, seeking to appeal to moderate New Jersey voters.

This is not the first time New Jersey native Conway has slammed Menendez. She lashed out at the senator in 2017, calling the federal case against him "stunning."