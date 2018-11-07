Dead brothel owner wins Nevada legislative seat

Republican Dennis Hof, a Nevada brothel owner, won a seat in the state legislature on Tuesday less than a month after dying.

Hof defeated Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in Nevada's deep-red Assembly District 36, which President Trump won in 2016 with 68 percent support.

The Nevada Republican died on Oct. 16 at the age of 72 following a weekend of parties to celebrate his birthday. No foul play is suspected but it could be several weeks before there is an official cause of death.

Best known for owning seven legally-run brothels in the state of Nevada, Hof also previously starred in the HBO show “Cathouse.”

Hof's name still appeared on the ballot because it was too late to change the ones that had already been printed and mailed before Election Day.

Nevada state law says that if a deceased candidate is elected, county officials will nominate another Republican to fill the seat.

Hof easily secured the Republican primary in June with 43 percent of the vote against Assemblyman James Oscarson.

He had previously run against Oscarson in 2016 as a Libertarian candidate. Oscarson won that race with more than 60 percent of the vote.