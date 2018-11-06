Haaland becomes one of first Native American women elected to Congress

Democrat Debra Haaland on Tuesday became one of two Native American women to win their respective congressional races, after defeating her opponent in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

Haaland, the former state Democratic Party leader, secured the bid after defeating former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones (R) and Libertarian candidate Lloyd Princeton.

Haaland, who is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, joins Sharice Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who also won her congressional race on Tuesday night.

There are two Native Americans in Congress, but both are both men.

Native Americans ran for office in 2018 in record-breaking numbers.

The Associated Press reported Monday that more than 100 Native Americans ran for seats in Congress, governor's offices, state legislatures and other local posts.

Haaland told Hill.TV in June that she hopes to address underrepresented rural areas that still lack electricity and running water if elected.

“There are a lot of issues with respect to the environment, and education, there are challenges that happen when you live in rural communities and tribal communities that perhaps aren't represented as they could be,” Haaland said.