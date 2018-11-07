GOP Rep. Don Bacon wins reelection in Nebraska

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) has won reelection to serve in the House for a second term, defeating Democrat Kara Eastman.

The race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers Omaha and surrounding suburbs, was rated as “lean Republican” by election prognosticators.

But progressive Eastman shook up the race with her surprise primary win against a former congressman, firing up the progressive wing of the Democratic party. The district voted for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE in the 2016 presidential by a 2.2-point margin.

Bacon and Eastman’s race was on track to become the most expensive in the district’s history, with combined spending projected total about $4.5 million.

During the campaign, Bacon, an Air Force veteran, touted his support for increases in defense spending and for the GOP tax cut bill.