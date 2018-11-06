Democrat Walz prevails in Minnesota governor's race

Democrat Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzMinnesota Dems worry about Ellison allegations as state AG race tightens How America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh, Ford saga approaches bitter end MORE won Minnesota’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday, defeating Republican Jeff Johnson.

Walz previously served since 2007 as the congressional representative for the state’s 1st Congressional District. He will replace Democrat Mark Dayton (D), who is retiring from the governor’s mansion after two terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walz defeated two challengers in a mid-August primary, including party-backed candidate state Rep. Erin Murphy and Attorney General Lori Swanson.

Johnson, the Hennepin County, Minn., commissioner, had earned President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE’s backing after he defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) in the GOP primary in mid-August.