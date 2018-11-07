GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois

Republican Rep. Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE (Ill.) secured a third term in the House Tuesday, defeating Democrat Brendan Kelly.

The southern Illinois 12th District covers eastern St. Louis and is majority-urban.

Kelly, St. Clair County's state attorney, easily secured the Democratic nomination to face Bost, a former Marine and firefighter who served in the Illinois state House before joining Congress.

In 2016, President Trump carried the district by nearly 15 points.