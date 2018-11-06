Pundit predictions: Who is going to win?

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union



Who will win control of the House? Republicans will maintain slim majority.

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will net around 20 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans will grow their majority in the Senate.

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Republicans will pick up at least 2 seats.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Gov. Rick Scott (R)

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? State Attorney General Josh Hawley (R)

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Florida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Rains risk dampening turnout in East Coast, Midwest MORE (R)

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D)

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Former State Rep. Mike Braun (R)

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyLegal fights over voting rights tighten already-close races Sinema slams McSally for running 'smear' campaign focusing on 2003 Taliban comment Arizona Senate race a virtual tie: poll MORE (R)

Analysis: The data shows that the Democrats’ enthusiasm, which seemed overwhelmingly high for months, has now been joined by conservative enthusiasm. This development is why Republicans will break the historic trend of first-midterm wipeouts. In the end, Tuesday night will not represent a blue wave. I do think the Democrats are in a position to pick up some key governor’s races. I also think Democrats will pick up a lot of congressional seats in districts that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE won in 2016. They will deserve great credit for these victories. But they will lose ground in the Senate at a time when an additional Supreme Court vacancy in the next two years seems highly likely.

Armstrong Williams, Host of “The Armstrong Williams Show”



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 30 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Republicans will pick up 5 seats.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Rick Scott

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Josh Hawley

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Ron DeSantis

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R)

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Mike Braun

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Martha McSally

Analysis: This election can be summed up in eight words: Economy dominates, Republicans win; Trump dominates, Democrats win. It’s that simple. The electoral map is situated to where whole states may go for Trump, yet in certain pockets of the state, say for example, Pennsylvania, the congressional districts are deep blue. That’s what the president and his party are facing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the economy is simply booming. If voters not only feel that, but are willing to go share their jubilation at the ballot box, then the day could bode well for Republicans. But I’m doubtful they have convinced voters of this reality, and that could haunt them come Tuesday.

Joe Scarborough, Co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 34 seats

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 1 seat.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Polling location near Miami briefly ran out of ballots during early voting The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D)

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillOvernight Health Care: Medicaid's popularity on the ballot in four red states | GOP in a bind on pre-existing conditions | Pelosi urges Dems to push health message day before midterms Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House Missouri's McCaskill: 'People in this state know I'm not Hillary Clinton' MORE (D)

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D)

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Brian Kemp

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually' Sanders, Conway appear at Trump rally Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House MORE (D)

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D)

Analysis: History is on the Democrats’ side. Even after winning huge landslide victories, President Reagan and LBJ [President Lyndon Johnson] suffered midterm losses. President Obama was the first Democrat since FDR [President Franklin Roosevelt] to win a majority of the popular vote twice, but both those victories were followed up by dramatic midterm setbacks. So a GOP win in 2018 would be every bit as historic as Trump’s shocking victory two years ago. The weight of history may be too much for Trump Republicans to overcome.

Brent Budowsky, Columnist for The Hill



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 32 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 1 seat.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Bill Nelson

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Claire McCaskill

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Andrew Gillum

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Stacey Abrams

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Joe Donnelly

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Kyrsten Sinema

Analysis: All predictions are highly speculative. If Democrats win the House, it will have earthshaking impact and be a political death knell for the far right. Senate elections in Arizona, Nevada, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Montana and Florida are so close — could be a mega-shocker in either direction.

Grover Norquist, President of Americans for Tax Reform



Who will win control of the House? Republicans

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats pick up 20 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Republicans will pick up 3 seats.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Rick Scott

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Josh Hawley

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Ron DeSantis

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Brian Kemp

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Mike Braun

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Martha McSally

Analysis: When Democrats tried to steal the Supreme Court, they lost the Senate. Recrudescence of gun control didn’t help. Ditto Obama and Hillary Clinton. Democrats will finally lose their identity as [the] working-class party. Trump’s vote-winning issues will be understood as Reagan Republicanism Part Deux: tax cuts, deregulation, constitutional judges.

Maria Cardona, Democratic strategist, political commentator for CNN/CNN en Español



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats with GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 35 to 40 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 1 seat.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Bill Nelson

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Claire McCaskill

Who will win governor’s race in Florida? Andrew Gillum

Who will win governor’s race in Georgia? Stacey Abrams

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Joe Donnelly

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Kyrsten Sinema

Analysis: President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE is at a historic low 39 percent approval rating today. Democrats enjoy a 13-point lead in generic congressional ballot polling. Though we can never trust any of these polls to play out on Election Day after the 2016 election, there are certainly trends that have been happening in the last two years that cannot be ignored. Republicans are drastically losing independents and college educated, white suburban women. If Democrats do not at least take back the House and come close in the Senate, that will speak volumes, not so much about Donald Trump, but about the country itself.

Simon Rosenberg, President of the New Democrat Network



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 40 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Republicans

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 1 seat.

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Bill Nelson

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Claire McCaskill

Who will win the governor’s race in Florida? Andrew Gillum

Who will win the governor’s race in Georgia? Stacey Abrams

Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Joe Donnelly

Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Kyrsten Sinema

Analysis: With the House flipping, Republicans underperforming in 2020 battleground gubernatorial races and a new GOP weakness in the Rustbelt/Midwest emerging, election night 2018 will be a huge blow to an already deeply unpopular president. Questions about the sustainability of Trumpism will dominate the post-election analysis, encouraging responsible GOP party leaders to challenge him more directly in the days ahead. The building of the post-Clinton/Obama Democratic Party will get an enormous boost as Democrats will elect an unusually talented set of new leaders across the country. Watch the House freshman class – it will be among most capable and exciting of modern era.

Richard Fowler, Host of “The Richard Fowler Show,” Fox News contributor



Who will win control of the House? Democrats

How many House seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Democrats will pick up 31 seats.

Who will win control of the Senate? Too close to call

How many Senate seats will GOP/Dems pick up? Too close to call

Who will win the Senate race in Florida? Bill Nelson

Who will win the Senate race in Missouri? Claire McCaskill

Who will win governor’s race in Florida? Andrew Gillum

Who will win governor’s race in Georgia? Stacey Abrams (in a runoff in December)



Who will win the Senate race in Indiana? Joe Donnelly



Who will win the Senate race in Arizona? Kyrsten Sinema



Analysis: After 2016, I’m not putting much faith in the Washington pollster establishment, but I am putting a lot of confidence in the American people and their belief in our democracy. Throughout this election, we have seen bold and brave citizens put their names on the ballot and run some fantastic races for the heart and soul of America. These candidates aren’t running on some elusive threat of a “caravan” invading our southern border. These candidates are running on real kitchen-table issues, like preserving health care access for all Americans, improving public education for our students and their families and ensuring that every working family get a fair shot at the American dream.