Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race

Actress Eva Longoria backed Texas congressional candidate Collin Allred (D) on Monday as the Democrat attempts to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsGOP, Dems offer sharply different closing arguments for midterms Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump’s lead on immigration MORE (R-Texas).

Longoria appeared in a video shared by Allred's campaign, where she touted his credentials and his experience as a civil rights attorney, former NFL player and former official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Collin Allred will bring his North Texas values, fresh ideas and new leadership to Washington," Longoria said.

Election Day is tomorrow and @EvaLongoria has a message for you about our campaign for new leadership in North Texas. Thanks Eva for adding your voice to our movement!



Make your voice heard and make a plan to vote in tomorrow's election at: https://t.co/TQhD7kNhH4 #TX32 pic.twitter.com/8kyTJhzB22 — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) November 5, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Desperate Housewives" actress, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, also previously endorsed Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me Cruz says O'Rourke benefits from liberal fury in Texas: 'That anger is mobilizing' Gregg Popovich endorses Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race MORE (D) in his race against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me Cruz says O'Rourke benefits from liberal fury in Texas: 'That anger is mobilizing' Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field MORE (R).

Allred is running against Sessions in Texas's 32nd District, which includes parts of Dallas. Sessions has represented the area since 2003.

The district is a target for Democrats after then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE won it by 1.9 percentage points in the 2016 election, despite losing the state of Texas.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the 32nd District as a "toss-up."

A New York Times/Siena poll released last week showed Allred leading in the race by 4 percentage points.