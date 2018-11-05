Oprah fires back at racist robocall: 'Jesus don't like ugly'

Oprah Winfrey on Monday responded to a white supremacist group targeting her and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a robocall to voters.

“Jesus don’t like ugly,” she said of the robocall in an Instagram video.

“I heard people were making racist robocalls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am one hundred percent for, in Georgia,” Winfrey says. “I just want to say: Jesus don’t like ugly … And we know what to do about that: vote. Tomorrow show up and show out, and vote.”

The robocall, apparently funded by TheRoadToPower.com, was sent to voters last week after the legendary talk-show host stumped for the Democratic candidate and knocked on voters’ doors in Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled white supremacist and anti-Semitic, also targeted Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

"This is the magical negro, Oprah Winfrey, asking you to make my fellow negress, Stacey Abrams, the governor of Georgia," a voice impersonating Winfrey says in the call.

"Years ago, the Jews who own the American media saw something in me - the ability to trick dumb white women into thinking I was like them," the voice continues. "I see that same potential in Stacey Abrams.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Abrams’s GOP opponent, denounced the robocall as “vile,” “racist” and “absolutely disgusting.”

Abrams and Kemp are engaged in a tough battle to be Georgia's next governor, in a race that has been mired by accusations of voter suppression.