Trump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. — President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE on Monday paused his campaign rally in Missouri for roughly 10 minutes after an elderly woman in the crowd collapsed and required medical attention.

Trump was recounting his presidential victory of two years ago and chiding Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE for calling some of the president's supporters "deplorables" when something appeared to catch his eye in the crowd.

"Is there a doctor in the house, please? Doctor? Please. Thank you," Trump said, pointing toward the crowd gathered on the floor of the Show Me Center.

The president urged medical staff that converged on the woman to take their time as he stepped away from the podium. At one point, he urged the crowd to "say a little prayer," and attendees behind the stage could be seen bowing their heads.

A short time later, the audience began singing "Amazing Grace."

WATCH: Supporters sing "Amazing Grace" as emergency workers respond to a medical incident in the crowd at a Trump rally in Missouri pic.twitter.com/dR3yTa7Vnn — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 6, 2018

The woman was eventually taken out of the crowd, and an individual in a suit signaled to Trump that she was OK.

"That was really something," Trump said, stepping back up to the podium. "I want to just thank everybody for the way you behaved. That was beautiful."

"Hopefully she’ll be OK," he added, before launching back into his stump speech and praising Missouri Senate candidate as an "amazing fighter."

The Missouri rally marked the third of three campaign rallies Trump held on Monday to provide a final boost to GOP Senate candidates before Election Day.

The president's rally in Fort Wayne, Ind., was also briefly interrupted by a medical incident in the crowd.