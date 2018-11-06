Democrats more worried than Republicans about other party controlling Congress: Gallup

More Democrats than Republicans say they worry about the future if members of the opposing party hold control of Congress following the midterm elections.

More than eight in ten Democrats, 81 percent, surveyed in a Gallup poll released Election Day said that they feared for the future if Republicans held control of the House following Tuesday's elections, while 66 percent of Republicans said they felt the same about potential Democratic control of the chamber.

The number of Democrats who fear Republican control is particularly high among women and those who said they disapproved of the job that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE is doing in the White House, according to Gallup, as 87 percent of both groups said they were very or somewhat worried about GOP control in Congress.

In the same survey, half of Americans said that they expected Republicans to maintain control of the House while 44 percent said they thought that Democrats would likely retake control.

Gallup's pollsters noted that respondents' predictions in this category has proven true in the 10 previous times it was asked by pollsters between 1946 and 2010, though the six-point gap in 2018 is the smallest the question has ever recorded.

Democrats (74 percent) are less optimistic than Republicans (87 percent) that their party will control the House following Tuesday's elections. Less than half of Democrats (49 percent) said that they thought their party would control the Senate after the midterms.

Gallup's survey contacted 1,011 U.S. adults between Oct. 15-28 and contains a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.