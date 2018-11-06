Poll: Dems lead GOP by 11 points among likely voters in generic ballot

Democrats hold a double-digit lead over Republicans in House races among likely voters, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday as Americans head to the voting booths.

In the poll, 54 percent of respondents said they would support a Democratic candidate in their local congressional district, while 43 percent said they would vote for the Republican.

Despite these results, more Americans said they believed that Republicans will likely maintain control of the House following Tuesday's midterm elections.

Half of those surveyed, 50 percent, said that they expect Republicans to maintain control of the House, while 44 percent said they thought that Democrats would likely retake the lower chamber.

Most generic ballot polls have shown Democrats with an edge over Republicans as the midterms approach. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to retake the House and two seats to take back control of the Senate, where they face an unfavorable map.

The same Gallup poll released Tuesday found that more Democrats than Republicans are worried about the future of the country should the opposing party have control of Congress following the midterms, a number that is higher among women and those who disapprove of the president's job in office.

A separate generic ballot poll taken by Politico–Morning Consult and released Monday found Democrats with just a 3-point advantage among registered voters.

The Gallup poll was taken from Oct. 15 to 28 and surveyed 675 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.