Don Young holds on to House seat in Alaska

The House’s longest serving member, Alaska’s Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungDon Young holds on to House seat in Alaska Republicans fear loss of House majority Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate MORE, weathered a tough re-election contest on Tuesday but won his 24th term in the lower chamber.

Young, a Republican, has served in the House since 1973. He defeated Alyse Galvin, an independent candidate who ran and won the Democratic primary.

The Republican faced a tight race with Galvin, 53, who generated over $1 million in small donor funding for her campaign. In a last minute push to secure the seat for Young, the Congressional Leadership Fund on Saturday launched a six-figure “hyper-targeted” phone effort to sway votes for the Republican.

Young, 85, became the longest-serving current House member in December 2017 after Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersDon Young holds on to House seat in Alaska Rashida Tlaib becomes first Palestinian-American woman to win congressional seat Poll: Don Young, longest-serving House member, trails Dem opponent by 1 point MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) announced his retirement. He subsequently took the ceremonial title of “Dean of the House,” which is awarded to the longest continuously serving member of the House.