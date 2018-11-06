Hillary Clinton: ‘Today we say enough’ to Trump

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE is urging Americans to “exercise our birthright” and vote, telling her Twitter audience, “Today, we say enough.”

In a series of tweets, Clinton said Americans aren’t just voting against “radicalism, bigotry, and corruption” on Tuesday, but for “fantastic candidates all over the country.”

"If they win, they’ll do great things for America," Clinton added. "Let's exercise our birthright as Americans today, put those people in office, and continue the hard work of saving our democracy."

Clinton has recently stepped up her presence in the national spotlight, appearing in media interviews with greater frequency to criticize the GOP and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE.

Late last month, Clinton left the door open to a possible 2020 run, saying at an event that even though she doesn't want to run, "I'd like to be president."

She and her husband, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonFeehery: Another crossroads election If Dems win the House, expect ‘worst of times’ to follow Dem victory must not lead to vitriol MORE, will be embarking on a 13-city tour over the next year, hosting discussions about current events and politics across the country.

In recent weeks, Trump has campaigned across America and made the midterms a referendum on himself and his presidency.

At his rally Monday night in Ohio, Trump said “in a sense, I am on the ticket.”