Crowd gathers at Florida church to watch Gillum cast his vote

A crowd gathered around a church in Tallahassee, Fla., on Election Day as the city's Democratic mayor Andrew Gillum, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, headed to the polls to cast his vote.

“Bring it home, bring it home,” supporters of the Democrat, who is favored to win the race to succeed Gov. Rick Scott (R), can be seen chanting as he exited the church and made his way over to reporters with his wife and children.

Gillum was met with cheers from supporters after he “revealed” his excitement over having just cast a vote for himself in the closely watched Florida governor’s race.

“We’re extremely excited. This has been a long journey, 21 months moving across the state of Florida, talking to everybody that we can meet, even as late as yesterday in the panhandle of the state talking to folks that are part of the state that a lot of folks don’t think might go my way,” he said.

“But that’s okay,” he continued, “because what I want folks over there to know, including in the deepest red areas, is that I want to be their governor too. And in order for that to be true, you gotta go there, you gotta hear from people, you gotta talk to folks and let them know that you plan to work on their behalf too.”

Gillum is facing off against Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race. He leads DeSantis, a vocal supporter of President Trump, by 3.6 percentage points in an average of recent polling, according to RealClearPolitics.