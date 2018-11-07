GOP earns House victory in Minnesota

For Republican Jim Hagedorn, the fourth time was a charm.

Hagedorn, a former Treasury Department official, defeated Democrat Dan Feehan on Tuesday to replace outgoing Rep. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzDemocrat Walz prevails in Minnesota governor's race Minnesota Dems worry about Ellison allegations as state AG race tightens How America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party MORE (D), securing a rare pickup for the Republicans in a cycle when they’ve been largely forced to defend their own vulnerable seats.

Hagedorn — whose father, Thomas, once represented Minnesota’s 2nd District in Congress — had run unsuccessfully for the House in 2010, 2014 and 2016. The latter two races were losses to Walz, the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in congressional history, who vacated the seat after six terms to run for governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feehan was among the host of Democratic military veterans running for Congress for the first time this year, having served two terms in Iraq and earning a Bronze Star in the process. Taking a page from Walz’s successful playbook, Feehan featured his military service on the campaign trail, hoping the message would resonate in a district that’s home to 40,000 veterans.

Yet Hagedorn argued that Feehan was simply too liberal for the district, a largely rural area that stretches from South Dakota to Wisconsin along the state’s entire southern border. He pointed to Feehan’s positions on immigration, abortion and guns as being out of touch with district voters, vowing to stick with the hardline conservative script championed by President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE.

Hagedorn had the wind at his back: Although former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election David Valadao wins reelection to House in California MORE won the district in both 2008 and 2012, Trump reversed the trend in striking fashion two years ago, devouring Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE, the Democratic nominee, by a 15 point margin. Heading into Tuesday, the district was the only Democratic seat rated a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper.