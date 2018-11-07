Dem Susie Lee defeats Danny Tarkanian to retain Nevada House seat

Nevada’s 3rd District will remain in Democratic hands.

Democrat Susie Lee on Tuesday defeated perennial Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian in the race to represent the southern-most region of the Silver State.

The seat is currently held by a Democrat, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE, who planned to step down in her bid to take on GOP Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE (Nev).

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee, an education and homeless advocate, had run two years ago in Nevada’s sprawling 4th District north of Las Vegas, but placed a distant third in a primary contest won by current Rep. Ruben Kihuen Ruben Jesus Kihuen BernalHorsford returns to House after winning Nevada race Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race Republicans cancel airtime in swing Vegas district MORE (D), who secured a key endorsement from then-Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidMy father wants to end illegal immigration with this answer Congress must make sentencing reform priority for public safety Reid hits back at Trump over birthright citizenship: 'He is profoundly wrong' MORE (D-Nev.).

Democratic powerbrokers felt Lee was a better fit for the 3rd District, which is more moderate and less ethnically diverse than the 4th. She hauled in $4.6 million for the cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, giving her a sharp advantage over Tarkanian, who raised $2.0 million. Outside groups spent lavishly in the perennial swing district, making it the most expensive race in the state.

In the “Year of the Woman,” Lee was part of the historic wave of female candidates — most of them Democrats — to run for Congress, and her campaign message focused intently on promises to fight for economic and health care protections for women and working class families. She stuck with a centrist message, rejecting proposals from more liberal Democrats for a Medicare-for-all health system and the elimination of U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement.

Immigration was also a leading issue in the campaign. Tarkanian, a strong supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE, had adopted the tough-enforcement positions pushed by the president — a sharp contrast to Lee’s message of fighting for “Dreamers” and opposing the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The distinction may have helped her in a district where 14 percent of eligible voters are Hispanic.

Tarkanian, the son of former University of Nevada—Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is also no stranger to political races. Aside from runs for several state offices, he’s sought the Senate once (2010), and the House in two previous cycles (2012 and 2016). He’s lost each time.

Tarkanian had initially sought to challenge Heller in the GOP primary this year. He abandoned the bid in March after Republican leaders, including Trump, nudged him into the House race.

Former President Obama won the district in both 2008 and 2012, but Trump shifted the dynamic two years ago, edging out former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE, the Democratic nominee, by a point.