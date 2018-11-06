Texas election official resigns after video shows her screaming at black voter

An election supervisor and judge in Williamson County, Texas, has stepped down after she was captured on video screaming at a black voter who was reportedly confused about where to vote.

In footage captured by a third party of the confrontation on Friday afternoon, Lila Guzman could be seen telling the voter repeatedly to leave, saying: "Get out. Get out. Get out. You are rude. You are not following the law. Go. Go."

The voter who recorded the footage told a local ABC station that she began to record the incident after Guzman started getting louder.

“I was like, 'This is getting out of hand.' So I began to record," the voter who captured the video told the news station. "She did tell her she couldn't vote there, but she didn't say where in Travis. The lady did have an accent. She could've been new to the country. I don't know, but she needed some help."

Guzman can also be heard threatening to call the police on the voter, whose identity has not yet been revealed, telling the voter she will have police escort her from the building.

The voter reportedly left the building before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told the news station Guzman lost “her composure in the middle of this, and that's not something that we ever train our poll workers, supervisors, election judges and clerks to do.”

"We always train them and advise them to maintain control of the situation politely and answer voters' questions and give voters options so situations like these don't escalate,” he continued.

Davis also told the news station he believes the woman who Guzman was yelling at arrived at the polling site after she was turned away from another one.

"I regret that that incident happened with that poll worker because that voter was just trying to get answers that weren't being provided to her in a way that we train our poll workers to give," said Davis.

"It was the end of the day, and we were seeing steady turnout across all sites, but again, no excuse. It's our job to get voters answers and help them vote, either at our site or the site where they need to vote," Davis said.

Despite the fallout from the video, Guzman told the publication she did not step down from her post due to the incident but because she felt Davis’s office failed to provide backup when she alerted authorities about the incident.

She also acknowledged that she was tired and did not handle the situation well at the time.