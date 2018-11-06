Biden: 'I don't know' if I'm running

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states O’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field MORE told reporters after casting his midterm elections ballot in Delaware on Tuesday that he hasn't yet decided about challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE in 2020.

"I don't know. I don't know and I still don't know," the former Delaware senator said.

Biden said he would make his decision after the first of the year.

“I wouldn’t announce it if I were going to run that early. It would be too early to get started,” Biden said.

WATCH: While voting in Delaware, former VP Biden talks to @mikememoli about his 2020 presidential prospects:



“I have to make my decision what I’m going to do after first of the year – going to be a family decision." pic.twitter.com/k6A2H7i8X0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2018

Biden recently wrapped up an eight-state, 12-stop campaign blitz for Democrats ahead of Election Day, a busy schedule that has resurfaced questions about his intentions for 2020.

“The reason I was out there is I was requested to be out there,” Biden said. "This is the single most important off-year election in my lifetime.”

Biden also said he expects Democrats to win the majority in the House.

Joe Biden: "I'll be dumbfounded if we lose the House. Dumbfounded. And I'll surprised if we don't win by a comfortable margin. I still think there's a shot of us winning the Senate." #ElectionDay https://t.co/nQ2cUYQ37m pic.twitter.com/ETT5StAu8Y — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2018

"I'll be dumbfounded if we lose the House. Dumbfounded. And I'd be surprised if we don't win by a comfortable margin. ... I still think there's a shot of us winning the Senate."