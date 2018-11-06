Wolf defeats GOP challenger in Pa. governor's race

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) held off his GOP challenger on Tuesday, keeping the governorship in Democratic hands two years after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE unexpectedly won the state.

Wolf was elected to a second term by defeating Scott Wagner (R), a result widely predicted by polls in the lead-up to Election Day. The most recent polls showed Wolf with a more than 20-point lead.

Wagner, a state senator, made headlines last month when he said he would stomp on Wolf's face "with golf spikes."

"Between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes," Wagner said in a Facebook Live video. "Because I'm going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania, and we're going to throw you out of office."

A spokesman for Wagner's campaign told PennLive.com at the time that the remark should not be taken literally.