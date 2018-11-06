James Comey knocks on doors for Virginia Democrat Jennifer Wexton

Former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyDonald Trump needs the media as much as the media needs him Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass Trump complained about Mueller investigation in final meeting with McGahn: report MORE is canvassing Tuesday in Virginia for Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat running in a competitive race against vulnerable Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockObama surprises staffers at Dem campaign office with doughnuts Top 10 GOP House seats most likely to flip in a blue wave Dems move from optimism to confidence about winning House MORE (Va.)

"Voted. Now going out to knock on doors to urge everyone to vote," Comey tweeted.

"Should be fun."

Comey showed up at a canvassing launch spot for Wexton, asked for Wexton stickers and received a script, said Aaron Fritschner, Wexton's communications director.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He told me it is his first time canvassing," Fritschner said.

Voted. Now going out to knock on doors to urge everyone to vote. Should be fun. pic.twitter.com/xvofJXSPb9 — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2018

“This is beyond Democrats or Republicans or Independents, this is about the values of our country, and I thank you for what you’re doing today... we will be ok because of people like you.” @Comey and his wife Patrice return their canvass packet (we made him say a few words) #VA10 pic.twitter.com/vNEFvYuH11 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 6, 2018

Comstock's seat is seen as a must-win for Democrats as they fight to retake the House majority. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "lean Democratic."

Comey has been politically outspoken ahead of the elections, urging people to vote for Democrats this fall.

"Policy differences don't matter right now," he tweeted in July.

"History has its eyes on us."

Comey and his wife, Patrice Comey, each contributed the maximum amount to Wexton's campaign in September, according to FEC filings.

James Comey said in 2016 that he was a lifelong Republican, but is no longer registered with the party. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE fired Comey last year.