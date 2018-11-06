Republican Ted Budd holds off challenger to win reelection in North Carolina

Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Jockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands MORE (R-N.C.) won reelection Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kathy Manning in a race that tightened in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Budd, a freshman congressman, first won election in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District by 12 points in 2016. His seat emerged as a main Democratic target in the 2018 cycle, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race as a “toss-up” heading into Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE visited Charlotte late last month for a rally and urged attendees to support Budd.

Manning, an attorney and small business owner, handily won a Democratic primary earlier this year for the right to challenge Budd. Tuesday's race also featured Green Party candidate Robert Corriher and Libertarian candidate Tom Bailey.