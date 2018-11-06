Ivanka Trump encourages people to vote: 'Don't let the rain stop you'

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpFox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Hillicon Valley: Supreme Court declines to hear net neutrality challenge | How the midterms will affect the cyber agenda | Facebook rejects controversial Trump ad | Gab back online Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House MORE, the president's senior adviser and eldest daughter, urged people to vote on Tuesday, despite a steady rain coating much of the Midwest and East Coast.

"One of the great privileges of being an American is having your voice heard. Get out and vote. Don’t let the rain stop you," Trump said while standing on what appeared to be her back porch in a video posted to Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump spent the final day of the midterm campaign attending rallies with her father in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

A sizable storm front was making its way across the Midwest and East Coast on Tuesday, raising the risk of subdued turnout in some areas. Video and photos circulated throughout Tuesday morning and early afternoon on social media of voters standing in the rain while waiting to cast their ballots.

It's been 40 minutes and I'm still in line to vote. None of us have ever seen turnout like this before in this Brooklyn district. And it's pouring rain. This is astounding.@BrianLehrer @WNYC @jaketapper @chrislhayes @RonaldKlain @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/FlbCh5Ms4w — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 6, 2018

WATCH: People in Manhattan's Upper East Side brave bad weather and line up in the rain to vote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/yrvNh6ztgs — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 6, 2018

going to tell my future grandkids that i had to walk 5 miles (.3 miles) in a torrential downpour (mild rain) just to vote and how happy i was to do it pic.twitter.com/zqlhQz6ZkY — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 6, 2018

The weather may cause anxiety among Democrats, as multiple studies have shown that inclement weather on Election Day tends to decrease turnout which, consequently, favors Republicans. Higher turnout in midterm elections is generally viewed as favorable for Democrats, particularly in areas where it's seeking to flip GOP-held seats.

The New York Times reported that Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin, who is hoping to upset Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezTrump lowers refugee goal to 30,000, he must meet it Blame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints MORE (D-N.J.), said at a rally on Monday that he hopes it "rains hard" on Election Day because it would be "Republican weather."

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House to win the majority there. In the Senate, Republicans are hoping to hold onto or pad their current 51-49 seat majority.