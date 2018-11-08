Democrat concedes to GOP pastor Harris in North Carolina House race

Democrat Dan McCready conceded defeat to Mark Harris (R) in North Carolina's 9th District late on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Harris, a pastor, will now ascend to the House after knocking off Rep. Mark Pittenger in a GOP primary earlier this year.

Harris previously ran for the seat in 2016 but lost in the primary.

He toppled Pittenger earlier this year, and emerged victorious in a tight general election even as McCready out-fundraised and outspent him by a wide margin.

The race was rated a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor became a source of controversy during the general election campaign after media reports uncovered controversial comments about women and Islam during his Baptist services.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemonstrators gather outside White House to protest Sessions' ouster Acosta: 'I didn’t put my hands on' White House intern White House doubles down on decision to pull press pass from CNN's Acosta MORE stumped for Harris during a campaign rally in Charlotte late last month.

Democrats had eyed the 9th District as a potential chance to flip a GOP-held seat thanks to excitement surrounding McCready, a small-business owner and veteran.

The district mostly runs along the North Carolina-South Carolina border.