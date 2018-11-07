Torres Small flips New Mexico House seat for Dems

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, a lawyer, narrowly defeated State Rep. Yvette Harrell (R) in an upset to flip New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.

Torres Small secured 50.7 percent of the vote, while Harrell received 49.3 percent, according to unofficial results from New Mexico's secretary of state.

The open race to replace Rep. Steve Pearce Stevan (Steve) Edward PearceMichelle Lujan Grisham to become New Mexico's first Democratic Latina governor The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Final stretch to the midterms amid backdrop of violence The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares MORE (R), who ran for governor, attracted national attention as both parties poured in money into the close fight.

Polling ahead of the vote showed a virtually tied race, before Torres Small pulled out her victory. The district had been represented by a Republican for all but 2 years since 1981 and had voted for the Republican candidate in the last three presidential elections.

It is Torres-Small's first elected office. She advanced to the general election after defeating professor Madeleine Hildebrandt in the Democratic primary.