GOP Rep. George Holding holds on to win reelection in North Carolina

Rep. George Holding (R-N.C.) defeated Democrat Linda Coleman to win reelection Tuesday in a district that grew more competitive in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Holding, 50, has served in Congress since 2013 and represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2017. He staved off a challenge on Tuesday from Coleman, a former state representative who twice ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race as "lean Republican."

The 2nd Congressional District encompasses the suburbs of Raleigh, N.C., and other parts of central North Carolina. It was redrawn prior to the 2016 elections.

Holding has represented the district since 2017, after he defeated then-Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.) in a GOP primary.