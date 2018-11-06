North Carolina county struggles with humidity, ballot size at voting sites

State and local officials in Wake County, N.C., say some voting machines are failing to read ballots due to their size and the humidity in the area.

“We’ve never had a 17-inch ballot and level of humidity we’re having today,” Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims said in a press conference Tuesday, The News & Observer reported.

He added that the Board of Elections believes ballots will be fully tallied by 11:30 p.m. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

The officials emphasized in an announcement that all the votes will be counted.

Any ballots that cannot immediately be counted will be stored in "emergency bins" and will be tallied up as soon as possible, they said.

Some precincts in New York City are reportedly resorting to the same thing, due to broken scanners at several polling sites.

Several polling centers in Georgia have also suffered technical delays as voters attempt to participate in the midterm elections.

Republicans are widely predicted to keep the Senate and lose the House, though it is still possible that they could cling to their majorities in both chambers, according to FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver.