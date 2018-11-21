Dem challenger concedes to incumbent Woodall in Georgia's 7th District

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux conceded her bid for Georgia’s Seventh Congressional District on Wednesday against incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallElection Countdown: Florida Senate race heads to hand recount | Dem flips Maine House seat | New 2020 trend - the 'friend-raiser' | Ad war intensifies in Mississippi runoff | Blue wave batters California GOP Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February Federal judge finds Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act by rejecting ballots MORE (R-Ga.), more than two weeks after Election Day.

Bourdeaux announced her concession in a post on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.

"We have come to the end of the road in this particular campaign. I congratulate @RepRobWoodall on his victory & wish him all the best in his work to represent #GA07," she wrote. "While this election might not have gone the way we wanted, we have achieved an incredible amount."

Friends,



We have come to the end of the road in this particular campaign. I congratulate @RepRobWoodall on his victory & wish him all the best in his work to represent #GA07. While this election might not have gone the way we wanted, we have achieved an incredible amount. #GAPol pic.twitter.com/Z28z1LrmWN — Carolyn Bourdeaux (@Carolyn4GA7) November 21, 2018

Bourdeaux's concession came after election workers concluded a recount effort Wednesday according to local NBC affiliate, WXIA-TV.

Democrats had eyed the district as having the potential to flip from red to blue, but Woodall ultimately beat out his challengers, keeping the House seat in GOP control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pundits had pointed to the changing demographics of the district, which President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: WHCA picking non-comedian for headliner a 'good first step' Five takeaways from Mississippi's Senate debate Watergate’s John Dean: Nixon would tell Trump 'he's going too far' MORE won in 2016, as a reason Democrats could secure the seat.

Bourdeaux, a professor at Georgia State University, outraised her GOP opponent by $1 million. She and Democratic rival David Kim went to a primary runoff in July, which Bourdeaux won with about 52 percent of the vote.

Woodall hadn’t faced a serious challenge since he took office in 2011.