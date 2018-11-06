Michelle Lujan Grisham to become New Mexico's first Democratic Latina governor

Rep. Michelle Lujan GrishamMichelle Lynn Lujan GrishamThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares Native American House candidate praises Warren: 'I join her in celebrating her ancestry' Hispanic Caucus chair rips request to fund Trump border wall MORE will become New Mexico's first Latina Democratic governor after defeating Rep. Steve PearceStevan (Steve) Edward PearceThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Final stretch to the midterms amid backdrop of violence The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach MORE (R) Tuesday.
Lujan Grisham, the outgoing chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), was widely favored to win, as she ran a strong fundraising operation in a year that favored Democrats.
She'll replace the country's only currently-serving Latina governor, Republican Susana Martinez, who was term-limited.
New Mexico is 48 percent Hispanic -- the state with the highest proportional Hispanic population.
Lujan Grisham and Pearce provided a stark contrast between a progressive Democrat with a long history of activism on healthcare issues and a conservative Republican who somewhat softened his message for the 2018 race.
As leader of the CHC, Lujan Grisham was thrust to the forefront of the immigration debate, amid President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE's focus on immigration and the legislative debate surrounding the issue.
Martinez's eight years in office were marked by head-butting between the governor's office and the Democratic-led legislature.