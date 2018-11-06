Michelle Lujan Grisham to become New Mexico's first Democratic Latina governor

Lujan Grisham, the outgoing chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), was widely favored to win, as she ran a strong fundraising operation in a year that favored Democrats.

She'll replace the country's only currently-serving Latina governor, Republican Susana Martinez, who was term-limited.

New Mexico is 48 percent Hispanic -- the state with the highest proportional Hispanic population.

Lujan Grisham and Pearce provided a stark contrast between a progressive Democrat with a long history of activism on healthcare issues and a conservative Republican who somewhat softened his message for the 2018 race.

Martinez's eight years in office were marked by head-butting between the governor's office and the Democratic-led legislature.