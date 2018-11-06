Hirono coasts to reelection in Hawaii Senate race

The junior senator from Hawaii was widely expected to be reelected to a second term. Hawaii is the bluest state in the country, according to polling site Fivethirtyeight, and Hirono had a nearly 50-point lead in polling ahead of the election.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault, which he strongly denied. He was ultimately confirmed despite the opposition of Hirono and other Democrats.

Curtis ran as a small government Republican with an eye toward fiscal responsibility. He edged out a primary victory in a crowded field, but ultimately failed to make much of a dent in the general election.

Hirono, who began her tenure as a senator in 2012, ran unopposed in the primary