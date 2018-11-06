Hirono coasts to reelection in Hawaii Senate race

© Greg Nash
Sen. Mazie HironoMazie Keiko HironoIt’s time to recognize the service of Chinese-American WWII veterans with Congressional Gold Medal Kremlin: Trump's intention to develop new missile 'extremely dangerous' Dem senator: Trump withdrawing from arms treaty a ‘gift to Putin' MORE (D-Hawaii) was easily reelected on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Ron Curtis in a landslide.
The junior senator from Hawaii was widely expected to be reelected to a second term. Hawaii is the bluest state in the country, according to polling site Fivethirtyeight, and Hirono had a nearly 50-point lead in polling ahead of the election.
Hirono made national headlines in recent months as a vocal critic of Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughTrump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually' A breakdown of where the Dems and GOP stand on the most critical issues Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to Obama-era net neutrality rules MORE during his confirmation hearings.
Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault, which he strongly denied. He was ultimately confirmed despite the opposition of Hirono and other Democrats.
Curtis ran as a small government Republican with an eye toward fiscal responsibility. He edged out a primary victory in a crowded field, but ultimately failed to make much of a dent in the general election.
Hirono, who began her tenure as a senator in 2012, ran unopposed in the primary