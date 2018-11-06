Biden: 'I guarantee' Trump will challenge legitimacy of election if GOP loses

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states O’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field MORE said Tuesday that he would be "dumbfounded" if Democrats failed to retake the majority in the House, and expressed certainty that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE would question the legitimacy of the results if Republicans falter in Tuesday's midterm elections.

"I guarantee he’ll challenge the legitimacy of the vote," Biden said with a laugh when asked about the possibility after casting his ballot in Delaware.

"You know, he’s still looking for that million crowd that was there for his inauguration, for God’s sake," Biden continued. "He’s an interesting guy."

Biden spoke with reporters after he voted on Tuesday.

Democrats need to pick up 23 House seats to retake control of the chamber, and Republicans are hoping to maintain or pad their two-seat majority in the Senate.

President Trump has, in recent days, warned of the specter of voter fraud, despite experts' widely held conclusion that illegal voting does not occur on a large scale.

Following the 2016 election, the president claimed that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE because of millions of illegal votes. Though he did not provide proof for his claim, he formed a controversial voting commission to look into the matter. That body was disbanded in January after numerous states declined to hand over voter information.

Trump has traveled across the country over the past week to bolster GOP candidates running against incumbent Democrats in states he won in 2016. The president's closing message has focused largely on immigration, stoking fear about a caravan of Central American migrants traveling north to the U.S. and painting a dystopian picture of America under a Democrat-led Congress.

Biden, who is considered a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Monday that the midterm elections were about "choosing hope over fear" and "truth over falsehood."

"This is pretty basic stuff," he said.

Biden hypothesized that a number of Republicans who narrowly win reelection this year or who are up for reelection in 2020 will begin to distance themselves from Trump's style.

"I think you’re gonna see them distancing themselves ... in terms of this harsh rhetoric and his divisive politics," Biden said.