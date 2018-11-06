Florida voters say they were blocked from polling site inside gated community

Voters in Florida’s Broward County are complaining of voter suppression after being blocked from accessing a public polling site that was moved inside a gated community.

Florida NPR-affiliate WLRN reported several voter complaints about the precinct in Le Club Century Village.

Voters said that security guards at the entrance to the gated community were refusing to let them through without showing ID, prompting long lines and confrontations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katherine Polizzi, a Florida voter, told WLRN that the situation felt like “voter suppression,” because the state does not require ID for voters casting provisional ballots.

She also raised concerns that the security guards worked for a private company, saying “Who are they? And what are they doing with my information?”

Polizzi told WLRN that the guards ultimately let her through without showing ID, but not without argument.

The Broward Supervisor of Elections Office received complaints about the polling location in the state’s August primary elections, according to WLRN, who obtained the complaints through a public records request. The polling place was previously located at a community center not located in the gated community.

Patricia Santiago, an assistant to Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, told WLRN that the office was not “aware” of the primary complaints.

She said that the office is “trying to talk to the facility to see if they will accept” not taking IDs on Election Day, but that the gated community has refused due to concerns about resident safety.

Voters in Florida are casting ballots in a number of key races. The state’s gubernatorial race between former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Florida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Rains risk dampening turnout in East Coast, Midwest MORE (R) and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D), and the Senate battle between Gov. Rick Scott (R) and Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Polling location near Miami briefly ran out of ballots during early voting The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D), have drawn national attention.

Both races have been shown to be neck-and-neck in recent polls.