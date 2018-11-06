DeWine governorship win solidifies GOP hold on Ohio

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) is projected to be elected governor, solidifying GOP control of a state that broke sharply for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE in 2016.

DeWine is projected to have defeated Democratic challenger Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayThe Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? John Legend to campaign in Ohio Sunday Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (D), Ohio’s former attorney general, in his bid to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R).

DeWine has served as Ohio attorney general since 2011 after ousting Cordray from the role in 2010. He also served as lieutenant governor of Ohio from 1991 to 1994 and as a U.S. Senator from 1995 to 2007.

DeWine’s victory is boost to Republicans seeking to turn bellwether Ohio into firm GOP territory. Ohio chose President Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE by eight points in the 2016 election, and has elected Republican governors in three consecutive elections.

Election forecasters rated the race a toss-up, though Cordray maintained leads of 3-6 percent in October polls.