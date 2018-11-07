GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter wins reelection despite criminal charges

Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterSabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate Obama: GOP has ‘racked up enough indictments to field a football team’ The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach MORE (R-Calif.) on Tuesday edged out Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for his California House seat despite charges against Hunter involving the misuse of campaign funds.

The race in the Golden State’s 50th Congressional District — traditionally a Republican stronghold — was put into play after Hunter and his wife being were indicted in August. The couple is accused of illegally spending campaign contributions on personal items, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and falsification of records.

Hunter, a former Marine who took over his father’s seat in 2008, denies any wrongdoing, alleging the charges are politically motivated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The California Republican was stripped of his committee assignments after the Department of Justice released the 47-page indictment.

The race between Hunter and Campa-Najjar was remarkably heated, with Hunter alleging that his 29-year-old opponent, who is of Mexican and Palestinian descent, was “being supported by CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood" and trying to “infiltrate Congress.” CAIR refers to the Council of American Islamic Relations, which has sometimes been accused of being anti-Israel.

Campa-Najjar, who worked in the Obama administration, has repeatedly blasted Hunter as a “corrupt” politician and accused him of being a racist after an ad was released linking him to to his grandfather’s involvement in the terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Polls showed Hunter with a slight edge over Campa-Najjar in the days leading up to the election.