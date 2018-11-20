Dem Ben McAdams defeats GOP's Mia Love for Utah House seat

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams (D) defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Countdown: Florida fight ends with Scott, DeSantis wins | Dems see Sunbelt in play for 2020 | Trump to campaign in Mississippi ahead of runoff | GOP wipeout in Orange County | Ortiz Jones concedes in Texas House race 16 Dems sign letter opposing Pelosi as Speaker Mia Love pulls ahead in Utah race as judge dismisses her lawsuit MORE by fewer than 700 votes in a hotly contested race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District, turning the district blue for the first time in six years.

The race had been initially too close to call, with both McAdams and Love at different points taking a slight edge over each other. In the end, the Associated Press called the race for the Democrat on Nov. 20.

Polls had showed McAdams with a slight edge over Love, with Sabato's Crystal Ball shifting her race from a “toss-up” to “leans Democrat” just days before the election.

Love had faced an uphill battle in the district, where President Trump Donald John TrumpPaul Ryan defends Navy admiral after Trump's criticism Trump discussing visit overseas to troops following criticism: report Retired Army General: Trump is ‘acting like an 8th grader’ in attacking ex-Navy SEAL who led bin Laden operation MORE's approval rating has been underwater amid a midterm election that has been widely framed as a referendum on the president.

After it initially appeared earlier this month that McAdams was pulling ahead, Trump slammed Love during a press conference, saying she "gave me no love."

Between both candidates, it's estimated upwards of $10 million was spent on the race, much of which was used on attack ads, local CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

The McAdams camp alleged during the race that Love violated campaign finance law. The congresswoman denies any illegal fundraising took place. Republicans, meanwhile, alleged McAdams supported raising taxes during his time serving in local politics and linked him to the Clintons and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPoll: 40 percent of Democrats want Speaker other than Pelosi Democrats with military background offer support for Pelosi House Democrat agenda, led by minimum wage, threatens economic prosperity MORE (D-Calif.).